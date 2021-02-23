Advertisement

Another taste of spring Tuesday

Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly, but tranquil Tuesday morning. However, wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front moving through Kansas tonight will bring strong and gusty winds of change to the state. Most locations will be 20 degrees colder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The wind will pick-up this afternoon and even more so tonight. Expect occasional wind gusts from the north between 35 and 45 mph into Wednesday morning before the wind relaxes during the afternoon.

The next significant weather maker may impact the state on Sunday into early next week. While there is plenty of time to track this potential storm system and iron out wrinkles, heavy rain and snow remain possible, stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear. Mostly clear; windy. Wind: S/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, colder. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 28. More clouds than sun.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 33. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 41. Partly cloudy; milder.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 31. Partly cloudy; pm showers.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 32. Mostly cloudy, breezy; rain chance returns.

