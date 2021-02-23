Advertisement

Cooler Wednesday behind a cold front

A cold front will move through the state tonight, putting an end to the spring-like temps in...
A cold front will move through the state tonight, putting an end to the spring-like temps in Kansas.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move through the state tonight, putting an end to the spring-like temps in Kansas.

Tonight, the cold front will move in from the northwest. It will make its way all the way through the state by early Wednesday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s in the west and the low to mid 30s for central and eastern Kansas.

Wednesday, highs will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We will have a sunny to mostly sunny sky with the wind in from the north, gusting up to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, flurries will be possible in western Kansas. This will start around 10 p.m. Wednesday and it will continue through the first half of the day on Thursday. This will leave little impact, with less than an inch of snow accumulation expected.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs dropping into the 40s. The clouds will increase, becoming mostly cloudy.

We’ll get warmer through the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s Friday, the 60s on Saturday. By Saturday night, showers will be possible for central and eastern Kansas. These will end Sunday morning, but a few more rounds of showers will be possible Sunday night and Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 47.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 31 Partly cloudy with overnight showers.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 41 Partly cloudy with pm showers.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered rain showers.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 33 Early wintry mix then mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital
Money
Questions, concerns about skyrocketed natural gas prices continue
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home

Latest News

Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon under a...
Another taste of spring Tuesday
After a record-breaking cold snap last week, it feels more like Spring this week.
Thawing out in Kansas ahead of our next cold front
Later today, it is a taste of spring as temperatures soar into the 60s.
Taste of spring to start off the work week
Sunshine and spring-like temps will take over Kansas for the start of the workweek.
Kansas gets a break from winter