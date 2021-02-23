Cooler Wednesday behind a cold front

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move through the state tonight, putting an end to the spring-like temps in Kansas.

Tonight, the cold front will move in from the northwest. It will make its way all the way through the state by early Wednesday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s in the west and the low to mid 30s for central and eastern Kansas.

Wednesday, highs will reach the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We will have a sunny to mostly sunny sky with the wind in from the north, gusting up to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, flurries will be possible in western Kansas. This will start around 10 p.m. Wednesday and it will continue through the first half of the day on Thursday. This will leave little impact, with less than an inch of snow accumulation expected.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs dropping into the 40s. The clouds will increase, becoming mostly cloudy.

We’ll get warmer through the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s Friday, the 60s on Saturday. By Saturday night, showers will be possible for central and eastern Kansas. These will end Sunday morning, but a few more rounds of showers will be possible Sunday night and Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 47.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 31 Partly cloudy with overnight showers.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 41 Partly cloudy with pm showers.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered rain showers.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 33 Early wintry mix then mostly cloudy.

