Crosswinds Casino to open in Park City in March

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - After years of legal battles and objections from the Kansas Attorney General, the Wyandotte Nation will open its Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City. The casino is located at 777 N Jackpot Way.

“Our team is so excited to introduce Crosswinds Casino to Park City and the surrounding communities,” said Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma (WTOK) CEO Kelly Carpino. WTOK is the federally chartered corporation of the Wyandotte Nation. “Our focus with all of our gaming properties is to provide a fun, clean atmosphere with fan favorite slots and great customer service. Crosswinds Casino is ready to deliver that same experience to all of our guests.”

The 20,000 square foot new casino will feature 500 new slots, 200 VGT machines with Red Spins, a Bar & Café, and a high limit lounge.

The Wyandotte Nation said the casino will employ 150 people and provide them with benefits.

Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend said the casino means economic self-sufficiency and the opportunity to provide tribal citizens with improved health care, housing, education and other greatly needed programs. He also said his tribe also looks forward to working with Park City.

“Park City has worked hard and has been successful over the years with their redevelopment plans and have welcomed us as partners,” Chief Friend said. “The great thing about this project is it will not only create jobs for the area, but will bring in increased revenues through tourism, and create new opportunities for additional development.”

The new casino follows a decades-long dispute over the Wyandotte Nation’s legal authority to build a casino in Sedgwick County. In June, the Department of Interior cleared the way for the business. In early August, the state asked a federal court to set aside that decision.

