Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story you might have seen in your social media feed over the past week. Beauties and Beasts, Inc. posted a photo of a dog that froze to death outside a Wichita home. The rescue said it happened when the dog was left outside and tethered in sub-zero temperatures.

“She froze to death in a dog house at the end of a chain and was thrown away in the garbage can buried under trash last week. The image of her as the bag was opened will haunt us, forever,” reads the post.

The Wichita Police Department’s Animal Control said it received a call from an animal rescue on Feb. 16 about the dog. The department said no charges will be filed in the case.

“You know, unfortunately, the way our laws are written, dogs like her are left there suffering. Our law state that they are only supposed to be tethered one hour on and three hours off; three total hours a day. That is not the case,” said Randi Carter with Beauties and Beasts.

Animal Control said this was the only incident that had been reported.

When temperatures drop, pet owners are encouraged to make sure their dogs are regularly fed and watered, provide adequate shelter with straw or hay to help keep the animals warm and put a flap over the door or kennel to prevent snow and ice from getting in.

