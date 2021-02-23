Advertisement

Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story you might have seen in your social media feed over the past week. Beauties and Beasts, Inc. posted a photo of a dog that froze to death outside a Wichita home. The rescue said it happened when the dog was left outside and tethered in sub-zero temperatures.

“She froze to death in a dog house at the end of a chain and was thrown away in the garbage can buried under trash last week. The image of her as the bag was opened will haunt us, forever,” reads the post.

The Wichita Police Department’s Animal Control said it received a call from an animal rescue on Feb. 16 about the dog. The department said no charges will be filed in the case.

“You know, unfortunately, the way our laws are written, dogs like her are left there suffering. Our law state that they are only supposed to be tethered one hour on and three hours off; three total hours a day. That is not the case,” said Randi Carter with Beauties and Beasts.

Animal Control said this was the only incident that had been reported.

When temperatures drop, pet owners are encouraged to make sure their dogs are regularly fed and watered, provide adequate shelter with straw or hay to help keep the animals warm and put a flap over the door or kennel to prevent snow and ice from getting in.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans

Latest News

Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas
Hardships continue for unemployed Kansans waiting for benefits
gavel
Man charged with aggravated battery in accidental shooting at Cowtown
Meatpacking workers in Kansas still wait for vaccines
PEUC and PUA benefits
Gov. Kelly addresses KDOL issues while unemployed Kansans wait