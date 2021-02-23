Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital
Money
Questions, concerns about skyrocketed natural gas prices continue
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home

Latest News

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
LIVE: Sheriff gives update; no evidence Tiger Woods was impaired in crash
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Dispatch audio from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the Tiger Woods accident.
Tiger Woods accident dispatch audio
Conserving energy
Kan. lawmakers lay out framework for creating new state energy plan
Six Flags plans to open all of its amusement parks for 2021 season
Six Flags plans to open all of its amusement parks for 2021 season