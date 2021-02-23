GraceMed receives federal authorization to give COVID vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – GraceMed Health Clinic has been selected as one of 250 health centers across the country to receive direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent announcement from HRSA and the CDC. Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) was the only other health center selected in Kansas.

One million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to the 250 health centers selected.

GraceMed said it will follow the state priorities for what populations are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccine recipients will not be restricted by county residency, nor do they have to be GraceMed patients. Moderna vaccinations are given in two doses with the second dose generally being given 28 days after the first one.

“For some time now, we have been wanting to be able to tell the many people who have called that we are ready to provide vaccinations,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “We are honored and grateful to have been selected to serve our community in this time of crisis, just as we continue to serve with our drive-through testing. We expect to have the vaccines available the week of March 8th, and can begin setting up appointments prior to their arrival.”

GraceMed said vaccinations will be given in accordance with the state’s schedule for prioritizing populations. For more information on what populations are currently being vaccinated, visit kansasvaccine.gov.

Appointments can be made by calling GraceMed at (316) 866-2000. Vaccinations will be given at no cost to the patient at GraceMed’s Helen Galloway Clinic, 1122 N. Topeka in Wichita. GraceMed will also be working with HealthCore to ensure the availability of vaccines for their most vulnerable patients.

“One of our priorities at GraceMed will be to reach out to minority residents who have been reluctant to get the vaccine,” Lee noted. “These are the segments of our community that we serve all the time, so we hope they will trust us when we tell them the vaccine is both safe and effective.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.