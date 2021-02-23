Kan. lawmakers lay out framework for creating new state energy plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers are laying out the framework for creating a new statewide energy plan. The bill was in the works before last week when parts of the state saw rolling blackouts to stabilize the power grid. That has made the energy issue more visible.

Kansas is one of eight states nationwide that does not have a state energy plan in place, according to the National Association of State Energy Officials. The goal of an energy plan is for different resources to work together to meet future energy needs that is cost-effective and sustainable.

Rep. Mark Schreiber, R- Emporia started looking into the formation of a statewide energy plan last fall, largely evaluating the plan Iowa developed. Schreiber said these plans don’t just deal with energy, but economic development, transportation, agriculture and other entities to make the most use of resources.

The bill before Kansas lawmakers doesn’t create the state energy plan, but develops a task force to draft what should be included in a plan. Supporters of the bill say there is a level of un-coordination and confusion in state energy policy. A plan, they say, would help to set a clearer direction.

“It’s hard to get everyone in the same room so to speak and think comprehensively, and that’s what the idea of the task force is to get different parties together,” Schreiber said.

The task force would have about 20 members and would also include state leaders, utility providers and other groups. If the bill to form the task force passes, it sets a timeline for creating a new state energy plan for Kansas by the end of January 2023.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.