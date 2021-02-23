KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair starts Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair kicked off again on Tuesday morning and will continue through Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says the KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair began on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and will continue through Feb. 25. She said the virtual fair will allow Kansans looking for jobs to easily chat with employers from across Kansas through their computers and mobile devices.

To register for KANSASWORKS, click here.

“The Virtual Job Fair is a safe and efficient way to help Kansans find work,” Governor Kelly said. “The team at KANSASWORKS has created a reliable system to connect Kansans with jobs that work for them while assisting my administration’s efforts to keep Kansans safe, keep businesses open, and get kids back to school as quickly as possible.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the Department of Commerce and Local Workforce Development Boards moved the statewide job fairs online in 2020 to reduce public health risks associated with mass gatherings and to continue to provide job opportunities that maintain a ready workforce for Kansas businesses.

Gov. Kelly said registration is now required for each virtual event. She said if job seekers have attended a Virtual Job Fair already, they will still be required to re-register for this event with the link provided.

“So many people have benefitted from the Virtual Statewide Job Fair system, and we will continue to provide this valuable workforce service to Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Until it’s safe to hold in-person job fairs, this virtual system is the best possible way to protect everyone’s health while helping Kansans find meaningful careers and helping businesses fill vital positions. If you need a job or are looking to find the next important contributor to your team, this is the best way to get it done in Kansas.”

According to the Kansas Governor, as concerns remain high for the safety and health of residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Commerce will continue the Virtual Job Fair system for the foreseeable future. She said the next virtual fair is scheduled for March 23 - 25.

Gov. Kelly said job seekers can also upload their most recent resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account. She said if help is needed, residents should contact their local workforce center at 877-509-6757 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, click here.

