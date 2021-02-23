KWCH loses team member to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last Friday, we lost a member of the KWCH family.

Margaret Vance worked in our sales department. Her impact on our station and the community was tremendous. It is hard to find someone who didn’t know Margaret. Once you met, you would never forget her because of her larger-than-life personality, big heart and the way she cared for others.

There are so many stories being shared about Margaret, also known as “Squeaky,” to her friends.

We are thinking of Margaret’s family. She was so proud of each and every one of you.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.