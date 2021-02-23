Processional route planned to pay respects to former Newton PD sergeant

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - While funeral services are private, the Newton Police Department on Tuesday shared plans for a processional for the the public to pay respects to Newton PD Sergeant Levi Minkevitch. Minkevitch, 30, died from his injuries last Wednesday (Feb. 17) in an ATV crash in Harvey County.

The processional to honor the former sergeant is planned during his ceremonial final patrol on Friday (Feb. 26). The procession in Newton will begin near SE and Kansas at about 11:45 a.m. It will continue north on North Main and then east on East Broadway.

“Community members are invited to line the procession route to show support to Levi, his family, and the law enforcement community,” the Newton PD said. “The Newton Police Department and the entire law enforcement community are sincerely appreciative of the heartfelt support provided by our community. Levi was the strength of our department in so many ways, and it is obvious by the outpouring of affection and support that he similarly impacted so many in our community. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are continually extended to Levi’s family and friends.”

A memorial fund was set up at INTRUST Bank for Sgt. Minkevitch’s family Donations can be deposited directly at any INTRUST Bank location or mailed to the Sergeant Levi Minkevitch Memorial Fund at the INTRUST Bank at 128 E. Broadway, Newton, KS, 67114.

The Newton Police Department said Minkevitch’s family would also welcome donation to Safehope, in Newton.

