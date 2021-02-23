Advertisement

Six Flags plans to open all of its amusement parks for 2021 season

Six Flags plans to open all of its amusement parks for 2021 season
(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
(CNN) — Theme park giant Six Flags says it plans to open all 26 of its amusement and water parks for the 2021 season. That includes five that couldn’t operate last year due to the coronavirus.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation says it worked with epidemiologists to develop a safe reopening plan.

One safety measure the company is taking is to require reservations and limit the number of people in its parks. Additionally, masks and temperature checks will be required for all workers and guests. The theme park will also encourage social distancing on rides, in lines, and in other areas including seating areas.

Many of the parks are set to open in the next few weeks. The company’s senior vice president of park operations says Six Flags safely entertained millions of guests last year in 21 out of its 26 parks.

