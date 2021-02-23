Advertisement

Two churches get Helping Hand to put homeless into hotel rooms during cold weather

By Natalie Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two churches in Wichita worked tirelessly to help the homeless during the record-long, dangerous cold streak in February.

This all started when 316 Church Pastor Stephanie Jackson had a dream one cold night about helping the vulnerable through the stretch of winter weather.

“If one person got off the street, I think it would have been worth it,” said Jackson.

Jackson turned to Nima Mossallah, Outreach Team Coordinator for 316 Church, to spearhead the project. They partnered with Church on the Street, which already had a homeless outreach in place.

“I firmly believe if you’re going to go to Iceland, meet the Eskimos. [Church on the Street] knows what they’re doing and they have been hands and feet on the ground with the homeless community,” said Mossallah.

The two churches collected cold weather necessities like warm clothes, tents, blankets, and sleeping bags.

“Whether it’s socks or gloves, anything to stay warm,” said Mossallah. “We have been collaborating with our teams, going out to make sure all the needs are met.”

They also managed to raise thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe to temporarily place around 70 homeless people in hotel rooms.

Jackson and Mossallah said they were overwhelmed by the community support, but it added pressure to be good stewards and carefully consider the next best way to help.

“We want to be as effective as we can,” said Mossallah.

They are meeting as a group to determine the next steps to support the homeless in Wichita. To push them forward in their effort, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand of $1,200.

