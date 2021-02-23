Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita mother asks for answers following an assault on her 16-year-old daughter. It happened overnight Saturday. Since then, the teen has been in intensive care at a local hospital.

Wichita police say there is an open investigation into the violent crime. The victim in this case is a 16-year-old girl named Jada. Eyewitness News spoke with the teen’s mother who said her daughter is a bright student athlete and this situation has been difficult for everyone involved. She said a phone call she received this weekend was one she’ll never forget.

“It was just mind blowing to get a call that I need to come down and identify my daughter at the E.R. because she was thrown out of the car in the E.R. parking lot,” the teen’s mother said.

She said she wasn’t comfortable going on camera, calling the last few days some of the toughest she’s seen, not only for her, but also for her daughter in the ICU.

“This has just kind of killed her spirit,” Jada’s mother said.

Jada is a bright, talkative teenager who loves basketball and has dreams of playing in college, and even professionally someday. Following this weekend, she’s been in a battle off of the court.

“She is a happy kid most of the time. She loves basketball, it’s her life,” her mother said.

In a news release, the Wichita Police Department confirmed a 16-year-old girl was attacked by two other girls at a party a little after 2 a.m. Sunday. Jada’s mother said her daughter was taken to the hospital and left at the entrance to the E.R. by someone who was there.

Later Sunday morning, Jada’s mother said she learned of her daughter’s injuries which included a concussion, as she was put on a ventilator and placed in the ICU.

“I don’t think she ever thought this could happen to her,” Jada’s mother said. “There are a lot of lessons to be learned from this.”

One of the most frustrating things about what happened, Jada’s mother said, is that the attack was caught on camera and shared to social media.

“It was disgusting. It just repulses me and makes me sick that they felt it was cool to share on social media,” she said.

While the investigation plays out, Jada’s mother said the family’s focus is on Jada’s recovery. On Monday, she noted that her daughter is improving and again breathing on her own. She said she’s grateful for the support she and her family have received.

“I just want to think everyone for their thoughts and prayers. That is what got her through,” Jada’s mother said.

Wichita police ask anyone with information on what happened in the attack on Jada to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

