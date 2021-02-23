Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools outlines plan to get more students back into classroom

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools released a plan to bring more students back to in-person learning, starting in early March. This impacts some students in the district’s middle schools and high schools who chose the in-person learning option.

The Wichita school district will begin transitioning different groups of students to be back in-person for four days per week, starting March 1. That week, students in sixth and 12th grades will return to on-site on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The week of March 8, high school freshmen will return to on-site learning for four days per week. Wednesdays will stay remote for everyone.

With the transition plans for the middle schools and high schools, the district also said that all spring sports athletes will return to onsite learning if they chose onsite as their preferred learning model, following the same, four-day-per-week plan.

Currently, students in Wichita’s public middle schools and high schools are on a hybrid model with students only doing in-person learning two days per week and remote learning the rest of the week. Which days students attend school in-person depends on their last names. Middle and high schoolers who are not in sixth, ninth or 12th grades or involved in spring sports will continue to follow the hybrid model. At school, students must continue to follow precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans

Latest News

City Utilities sees a massive increase in natural gas prices that could impact customers
Questions, concerns about skyrocketed natural gas prices continue
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic previously set up in INTRUST Bank Arena, moved just a few...
Sedgwick County Health Dept. begins vaccinations at former Central Library in Wichita
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a...
Gov. Kelly on KDOL: ‘I’m doing everything in my power to fix things now’