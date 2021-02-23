Wichita Public Schools outlines plan to get more students back into classroom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools released a plan to bring more students back to in-person learning, starting in early March. This impacts some students in the district’s middle schools and high schools who chose the in-person learning option.

The Wichita school district will begin transitioning different groups of students to be back in-person for four days per week, starting March 1. That week, students in sixth and 12th grades will return to on-site on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The week of March 8, high school freshmen will return to on-site learning for four days per week. Wednesdays will stay remote for everyone.

With the transition plans for the middle schools and high schools, the district also said that all spring sports athletes will return to onsite learning if they chose onsite as their preferred learning model, following the same, four-day-per-week plan.

Currently, students in Wichita’s public middle schools and high schools are on a hybrid model with students only doing in-person learning two days per week and remote learning the rest of the week. Which days students attend school in-person depends on their last names. Middle and high schoolers who are not in sixth, ninth or 12th grades or involved in spring sports will continue to follow the hybrid model. At school, students must continue to follow precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing.

