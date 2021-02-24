4You: Wellington HS basketball manager sinks unforgettable shot, couple dreams big with miniature home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

After years of hard work on the sidelines, Wellington High school boys basketball manager Rayce Koerner got a chance to shine on the court when Coach Joe Newman put him in on senior night last Friday against Mulvane.

“It meant everything to me, it was one of the most exciting and memorable moments of my life,” he said.

In the final minute, he knocked down a three in front of an entire gym cheering him on.

“When I let the ball go it was just mind blowing when it went in and my friends and family and people from Mulvane gave me high fives and said how amazing that was,” Koerner said. “I just can’t thank them enough.”

A Johnson County couple is dreaming big with a tiny dream home. The charming, three-bedroom, mid-century modern is fully loaded for dolls who may get to live in it.

The home has been a pandemic pet project for Annie Kampfe and Cliff Donnelly. The pair are taking the dream-home dollhouse viral in the name of charity. Their Instagram account, minimodernhouse jumped to nearly 40,000 followers in a week. Kampfe and Donnelly are encouraging fans to make a donation to benefit Alzheimer’s research.

