WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The deadline to apply for the District 5 seat on the Wichita Board of Education is Wednesday at noon.

If interested, you can find a link to apply here.

Applicants must be available for interviews and other purposes 6 p.m. March 3 at a special BOE meeting and at their regular meeting 6 p.m. March 8.

