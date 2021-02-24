Advertisement

Chilly Thursday, then warming

Gradual warming trend over the next few days
Warmer days ahead.
Warmer days ahead.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will remain closer to average for the rest of the week as a quiet weather pattern prevails across the Plains.

A few flurries or snow showers will be possible over far western Kansas overnight and into early Thursday. Any snow accumulation will remain less than one inch.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the 40s.

We will gradually get warmer over the next few days with low to mid 50s on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 50s to near 60 on Saturday.

Another cold front will move through Saturday night, but there will not be any Arctic cold air associated with it. Highs will fall into the 40s to near 50 with breezy northwest winds on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Fri: High: 51 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 38 Early AM clouds, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 29 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

