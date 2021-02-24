Advertisement

Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccination is a possibility in the future, according to a British virologist.

Wendy Barclay, the head of the infectious disease department at Imperial College London, told UK lawmakers Wednesday that a combination vaccine is the most likely scenario going forward.

The virologist said we’ll have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants before a combined vaccine can be developed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Kansas to forgive hospitality loans for small businesses

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails owner Jonathan Jones...
Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’