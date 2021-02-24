Advertisement

Critics: Kansas bill on trans athletes will cause bullying

Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, speaks to reporters following a hearing on a bill...
Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, speaks to reporters following a hearing on a bill that would bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports in K-12 schools and colleges, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Byers is the first transgender member of the Legislature and opposes the bill. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - LGBTQ-rights advocates are warning Kansas legislators that their discussion of a proposed ban on transgender students in girls’ and women’s school sports will lead to bullying.

The American Civil Liberties Union promised Tuesday to sue the state if such a law is enacted. The state Senate Education Committee had a hearing on a bill backed by some athletes, Republican lawmakers and conservative groups.

Supporters portrayed the bill as an attempt to ensure that girls and women aren’t deprived of scholarships and other opportunities in sports. But critics say even having a hearing tells transgender students that they’re not wanted and could encourage harassment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital
Money
Questions, concerns about skyrocketed natural gas prices continue
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
Tabernacle Bible Church in Wichita
Wichita church looking to become COVID-19 vaccination site
Power plant
Kan. lawmakers lay out framework for creating new state energy plan
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
Problems persist for some Kansans trying to file for unemployment benefits online