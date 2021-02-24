Advertisement

Evergy holding off on disconnections through May 2

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment plans for customers who are past due on their electrical bills.(Evergy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy is extending help to those struggling to pay their electric bill.

On Wednesday (Feb. 24), the company announced that it is extending the moratorium on service through May 2. This is for residential and small-business customers.

Evergy is encouraging eligible customers to access limited emergency funds available for pandemic relief. The company is waiving late fees and offering up to 12-month payment plans to help customers pay toward their bill.

“Over the last year, some customers may have accumulated a high past-due balance, and emergency assistance funds could help them reduce balances owed. We encourage customers to seek assistance now as funding is limited and will expire this year,” said Evergy senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley.

You can learn more about payment arrangements and other financial assistance options by visiting Evergy’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Unemployment Fraud Audit
KDOL audit reports double paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims
Bathroom home improvements
Building You: Home improvements aid in construction, retail industry in growth
KDOL
KDOL audit reports shows $600M loss in fraud, double state’s claim
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
Gov. Kelly orders outside audit of fraudulent claims paid out by KDOL