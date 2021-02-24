Evergy holding off on disconnections through May 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy is extending help to those struggling to pay their electric bill.

On Wednesday (Feb. 24), the company announced that it is extending the moratorium on service through May 2. This is for residential and small-business customers.

Evergy is encouraging eligible customers to access limited emergency funds available for pandemic relief. The company is waiving late fees and offering up to 12-month payment plans to help customers pay toward their bill.

“Over the last year, some customers may have accumulated a high past-due balance, and emergency assistance funds could help them reduce balances owed. We encourage customers to seek assistance now as funding is limited and will expire this year,” said Evergy senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley.

You can learn more about payment arrangements and other financial assistance options by visiting Evergy’s website.

