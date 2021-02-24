K-State upsets No. 7 Oklahoma, 62-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - In what has been an especially difficult season, the Kansas State University men’s basketball team came through for a big upset win Tuesday night (Feb. 23), 62-57 over No. 7 Oklahoma. After losing 13 consecutive games, the Wildcats have won back-to-back games to move their record to 7-18 overall and 3-13 in the Big 12.

Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, included three straight 3′s in the final minutes of Tuesday night’s upset win.

The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play, before McGuirl took over. He hit the three 3s and Kansas State took a 3-point lead. The Wildcats didn’t lose the lead after that point.

Davion Bradford scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon had 11 as Kansas State beat a top 10 opponent at home for the first time in three years — beating then No. 4 Oklahoma.

It’s the Wildcats’ second straight win and first at home in Big 12 play this season.

The loss is the ninth straight in Manhattan for Oklahoma dating back to 2013.

Austin Reaves scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half. De’Vion Harmon had 13 and Umoja Gibson had seven points and 11 rebounds (14-6, 9-5).

Reaves took over late in the second half scoring 10 straight points, but was the only Sooner to make a field goal in the final 10 minutes of the game. He sat the majority of the first half with two fouls — one was a technical.

Both teams shot 39% while Kansas State went 7 of 27 from 3 and the Sooners were 4 of 20.

The Cats will look to keep the late-season turnaround going when they travel to No. 10 West Virginia on Saturday.

