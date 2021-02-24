Advertisement

Kansas Ag Update: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Kansas Ag Update
Kansas Ag Update(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - In the Liberal area, 10.9 thousand acres have sold over the weekend for $38 million. Fourteen different buyers spent an average of just over $3,000 dollars per acre. This ground is located in Seward and Stevens counties in southwest Kansas and featured a mix of irrigated, dryland, native grass, and land with improvements. 

Attention cattle producers! The USDA just came out with a new report with feedlot numbers. In their report, they said more cattle were placed into feedlots than expected during January. Placements grew just over two million head. This is all despite higher feed costs and mostly lower live cattle prices.

Moving on to the news for grain producers. The USDA is expecting both corn and soybean acres to top more than 90 million in 2021. USDA’s new chief economist, Seth Meyer said U.S. farmers could see an increase in total planted acres in 2021. That 90 million would be a record for corn and soybean planted acres this year. 

If you operate ag machinery, you could see a difference in how you’re trained. Video games, or rather simulations, could play a role in training. These will be used as a training tool before taking equipment out into the field. This type of training is slowly becoming available across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Moran introduces bill allowing college athletes to earn money, return from draft
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Feb. 24 after they said Janice Gaug had been missing...
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old
Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’