Kansas Ag Update: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

(KWCH) - In the Liberal area, 10.9 thousand acres have sold over the weekend for $38 million. Fourteen different buyers spent an average of just over $3,000 dollars per acre. This ground is located in Seward and Stevens counties in southwest Kansas and featured a mix of irrigated, dryland, native grass, and land with improvements.

Attention cattle producers! The USDA just came out with a new report with feedlot numbers. In their report, they said more cattle were placed into feedlots than expected during January. Placements grew just over two million head. This is all despite higher feed costs and mostly lower live cattle prices.

Moving on to the news for grain producers. The USDA is expecting both corn and soybean acres to top more than 90 million in 2021. USDA’s new chief economist, Seth Meyer said U.S. farmers could see an increase in total planted acres in 2021. That 90 million would be a record for corn and soybean planted acres this year.

If you operate ag machinery, you could see a difference in how you’re trained. Video games, or rather simulations, could play a role in training. These will be used as a training tool before taking equipment out into the field. This type of training is slowly becoming available across the U.S.

