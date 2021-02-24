Advertisement

Kansas Dept. of Agriculture announces $12 million in grants to strengthen food supply system

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Agriculture on Wednesday (Feb. 24) announced the the COVID Relief Fund supported nearly $12 million in grants to help secure local food systems.

A news release from Kelly’s office said there were 257 grant recipients across 80 counties who received a share of the discretionary CARES Act funding allocated to Kansans. Types of business that received grants included slaughter and other food-processing facilities, direct-to-consumer food businesses, grocery stores, farmer’s markets, food pantries and more, Kelly’s office said.

“These grants have already made a significant impact across the state, as local Kansas businesses and nonprofits have expanded their capacity in simple and concrete ways, and have been able to turn the table on their business model to change the way they interact in their delivery of goods to Kansans,” Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said.

Governor Kelly also touched on the importance of the federal relief as “agriculture is and always will be the backbone of Kansas.”

“The pandemic underscored how critical it is that we protect our food supply system, as our agriculture workers have kept food in stores and on tables across our state and nation during the worst public health crisis in a century,” she said.

