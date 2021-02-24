KDOL audit reports shows $600M loss in fraud, double state’s claim

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new audit report shows the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) paid $600 million to scammers. That number is almost double the $290 million in payments the state agency said it made since the start of 2020.

The audit report, released Wednesday, states KDOL paid out an estimated $2.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits in 2020 that may have been fraudulent. That is about 24 percent of the total amount.

With 66,000 employers in the state, Kansas lawmakers said they can’t carry the burden alone for the loss. They said that means Kansans could face an increase in taxes.

”If it’s from our state unemployment trust fund, that has to be paid back. We have and they can’t carry that burden by themselves. That could be 100, 200, 500% increase in taxes for them, just to pay back that amount of money. It will really potentially impact all Kansans,” said Rep. Kristey Williams (R-Augusta), vice chair of the Legislative Post Audit Committee.

The audit found that $200 million was taken from the state unemployment trust fund. The other $400 million came from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), a program the audit found was specifically targeted.

”The consequences will be that every Kansan will be impacted financially because of mistakes that were made from the Kansas Department of Labor,” said Williams. “We appreciate their efforts, we know they are working hard, but ultimately, someone needs to held accountable for the millions of dollars that were fraudulently paid out, especially when we had warnings from the federal government. They gave us money to prevent fraud, and we didn’t do it. We acted too late.”

In late January 2021, the agency implemented a two-factor verification to help cut down on fraudulent claims. Kansas lawmakers said the fraudulent claims have dropped significantly this year, but they believe the damage is already done.

The Kansas Department of Labor said the $600 million-estimate from the audit is seriously flawed, and even though 157,000 claims were flagged as fraudulent, not all of them were paid out.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday she has ordered an external audit of the system due to the discrepancy between the KDOL and Post Audit Committee.

