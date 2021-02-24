No. 17 KU fallsto Texas in OT, 75-72

(AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Courtney Ramey scored 15 points and made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead as the 14th-ranked Longhorns earned a regular-season sweep of No. 17 Kansas with a 75-72 win Tuesday night.

Kansas had a chance to tie after Ramey’s free throws, but Jalen Wilson lost the ball driving for a layup. Kai Jones made one free throw for Texas (14-6, 8-5 Big 12) with 5 seconds left for the final margin.

Ochai Ogbajai scored 17 points for Kansas (17-8, 11-6), which had its five-game win streak snapped. The Jayhawks lost to Texas twice in the regular season for the first time since the Big 12 went to round-robin play in 2011-2012. Texas’ 25-point win at Kansas on Jan. 2 was the Jayhawks’ worst home loss under coach Bill Self.

Texas led for most of the final four minutes of regulation before David McCormack’s put-back layup with 6 seconds left sent the game to overtime at 66-66.

Kansas led by 14 points late in the first half and 11 at halftime before Texas rallied. The Jayhawks seized control early with a 19-2 run punctuated by two run-out dunks by Bryce Thompson.

Texas missed its first 12 3-point attempts but turned the game around when the long-range shots started connecting. Freshman Greg Brown made two 3s to start the second half, and a twisting layup by Andrew Jones quickly had the Longhorns back within six.

Two dunks from Kai Jones and a 3-pointer from Andrew Jones put Texas ahead 57-54 with 9:10 to play.

