Advertisement

Problems persist for some Kansans trying to file for unemployment benefits online

For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas Department of Labor's website.(KWCH 12)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stories of hardships and frustrations continue as Kansans continue to have issues with the Kansas Department of Labor. Problems with the website started last March, but there is now a reoccurring problem that is preventing some from being able to file for unemployment benefits online.

Since the Kansas Department of Labor launched the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program on Friday (Feb. 19), there has been a lot of feedback, much of it negative. Some say they are not receiving payments. Others can’t even file their unemployment claim online without receiving an error message.

Eyewitness News sat down with unemployed Kansan Amanda Sengvilay to try to help her through the process of filing her claim. But the same error message popped up over and over again. Meanwhile, bills continue to pile up.

“We have kids. We have bills to pay. We have food we have to provide for our children, and we have no money coming in,” Sengvilay said. “How are we supposed to do that?”

The online error message isn’t the only problem. Some Kansans are locked out of their account after the state added security features to the KDOL website to prevent fraud.

“Because of identity theft, I can’t get any money. And I’m not alone. This is what really frustrates me the most,” Sengvilay said. “There are thousands of people that are losing their cars and can’t pay their rent. They’re being evicted and nobody cares.”

Data from KDOL sows that nearly 30,000 people have failed ID proofing, but the agency said it’s unclear how many are scammers. The problem is that honest Kansans who have been locked out of their account can’t get through to the state’s call center for help.

“All we hear, it’s on hold until such and such a date, but we can’t hang up anymore, plain and simple,” Sengvilay said.

KDOL said some users are having issues with using Google Chrome when trying to apply for benefit. They encourage the use of Firefox, Safari or Internet Explorer instead.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital
Money
Questions, concerns about skyrocketed natural gas prices continue
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home

Latest News

Power plant
Kan. lawmakers lay out framework for creating new state energy plan
Tabernacle Bible Church
Sedgwick County considering options to expand COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Jenny Dawn Cellars
Kansas to forgive hospitality loans for small businesses
KDOL fraud payments
KDOL: 1 in 10 fraudulent claims paid out