Reno County to hold vaccine clinic for K-12 employees Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for K-12 school employees Sunday.

The county said 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be available.

The clinic will be held at the Salthawk Activity Center (SAC) in Hutchinson from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A pre-registration link will be sent out to districts and schools to distribute to staff.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.