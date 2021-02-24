Reno County to hold vaccine clinic for K-12 employees Sunday
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for K-12 school employees Sunday.
The county said 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be available.
The clinic will be held at the Salthawk Activity Center (SAC) in Hutchinson from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A pre-registration link will be sent out to districts and schools to distribute to staff.
