Report: Les Miles investigated for sexual harassment while at LSU in 2013

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A national report released Wednesday (Feb. 24) brings to the surface a prior sexual harassment investigation into Les Miles, the current head football coach at the University of Kansas and former Louisiana State University head football coach.

The report, published in USA Today, said in 2013, three years before LSU fired him, Miles weathered an internal investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed and made sexist comments about student workers.

At that time, Miles was one of the nation’s most successful coaches. The USA Today report said, “although his actions were deemed to be improper, Miles appears to have faced no public repercussions from LSU.”

USA Today reported learning about the investigation from interviews with three people who were in a position to know about it. Those three spoke on the condition of anonymity, “for fear of retribution,” the national newspaper reported.

In its report, Wednesday, USA Today detailed its efforts to gathering information on what it says is the latest discovery that has revealed “widespread mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations by LSU’s athletic department and broader administration.”

“The sexual misconduct allegations against Miles have never been reported publicly,” the newspaper reported.”

USA Today reported attempting to contact the women who made the accusations against Miles at LSU.

“The one who responded declined to comment,” the newspaper said.

Neither Miles’ attorney nor a representative from LSU provided further information into the 2013 investigation.

A University of Kansas spokesman said the school didn’t ’know about the allegations when Miles was hired to lead the Jayhawks in 2018.

“Because this involves Coach Miles’ former employer and pre-dates his time at KU, and because we do not have factual knowledge about details of these allegations, it is not appropriate for us to comment further,” the spokesman said.

You can read USA Today’s full report here: Former LSU football coach Les Miles was investigated for sexual harassment in 2013

