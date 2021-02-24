Advertisement

Salina police investigate deadly shooting Tuesday morning

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina police are investigating a woman’s death Tuesday morning as a homicide.

Police said they received reports of gunshots and a woman screaming just before noon on Tuesday in the 700 block of North 4th Street.

It was there that they found the woman, 36-year-old Courtney Hoffman, with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salina Police are attempting to identify suspects and working to identify and locate persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Those with information can call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip or contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

