Sedgwick County expecting to lower vaccine age to 65+ next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At a meeting Wednesday (Feb. 24), Sedgwick County announced further progress in local COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The county announced that next week, it likely will move to vaccinating people who are 65 and older, lowering the age from the current limit to 70 and older. Sedgwick County reports about 25,000 people in the 65-70-year-old age group.

The county also said within a week, it will be able to vaccinate most teachers who want it.

“We are in great shape to get out K-12 teachers vaccinated,” Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said.

Looking ahead to vaccinating more of its residents, Sedgwick County is looking ahead to soon getting enough vaccine to share with community partners. As of Wednesday, the county reported about 80 area partners have shown interest.

“I am hopeful that we can get enough vaccine that those who want it will have it by early summer,” Stolz said.

While health officials emphasize the importance of continuing to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, overall positive trends are continuing. As of Wednesday, Sedgwick County reported a positive test percentage of 4.7 percent, dipping below 5 percent for the first time since late September.

The status for Sedgwick County hospitals remains “good,” with 33 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, as of Monday. This is a slight increase (from 30) the week before, but for the second consecutive week, there are available ICU beds, which allowed for the improved status change.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.