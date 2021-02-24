SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 74-year-old Janice Gaug.

Janice was last seen in the Wichita area on Feb. 22 and is believed to be driving a black 2014 Ford Focus with South Dakota tag 7A5227(pictured).

If you know her whereabouts, contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4659 or call 911.

