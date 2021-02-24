Winds of change mean a cooler Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures are like both Monday and Tuesday, but later today will be much different. After warming into the 60s and 70s the past two days, today will be 20 to 25 degrees colder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A storm system sliding south out of Colorado into New Mexico will have a small impact on our weather. While the Wichita area will see clouds, far west Kansas can expect some light snow tonight into Thursday morning. Amounts will be light, under an inch, and only a minimal impact on travel is expected.

Another warming trend is expected into the weekend as highs climb into the 50s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Skies will stay quiet, but it will become breezy to windy at times.

The next significant weather maker may impact the state early next week. Recent forecast model runs have shifted the path of the potential storm system farther south and away from the state. While the risk of rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday is shrinking, it’s still possible, especially over southern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 52.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, colder. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 31. Decreasing clouds, breezy.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 38. Mostly sunny; milder.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 31. Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 51. Low: 33. Partly cloudy; slight chance of rain.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 32. Slight chance of rain/snow, then clearing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.