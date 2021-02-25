Building You: Home improvements on the rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local stores and trade association members have seen a rise in home improvements since the pandemic started.

“2020 was a surprise. It turned out to be a very robust time for the housing sector and light construction sector of the industry in the community,” said Wess Galyon, president of the Wichita Area Builders Association.

WABA is a non-profit trade association that consists of more than 1,000 members, who are builders, developers, remodelers, suppliers, and sub-contractors.

“We were designated an essential services provider which meant that we could continue to work and do the things we did. So, 2020 has been a really robust year for the housing and light construction sector of the industry, and that activity is carrying over into 2021,” he said.

Business has been picking up at Floor & Decor in east Wichita. Store managers are getting more questions about remodeling homes.

“One of the things that people are doing the most is bathrooms and that’s what we do here is we help people fulfill their dreams when it comes to new flooring, back splashes, tile in the bathrooms,” said Gary Bond, pro services manager at Floor & Decor.

WABA is hosting their 67th annual Home Show this week.

“It is a great show for them because we’re all about also supporting small businesses and keeping them alive and viable,” said Galyon.

Galyon said people are taking advantage of improving their homes with low interest rates.

“Whether you’re investing in an existing home today, and you may pay a little more for some products than you will down the road, the time’s really not been any better. Over time, the tendency in prices is to edge up. With record low interest rates, you can cancel out that impact and nullify that because they are so low right now,” he said.

More than 150 exhibitors will showcase products and services for home improvements at the Home Show.

The Home Show starts Thursday, February 25 and ends Sunday, February 28 at Century II Convention Center Expo Hall.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $4 for children 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.

Show hours are 1 p.m. -8 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

