Butler County EMS Director receives Medal of Valor

Butler County’s EMS Director Frank Williams received the Medal of Valor after risking his own...
Butler County's EMS Director Frank Williams received the Medal of Valor after risking his own life to save another.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEON, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County’s EMS Director received the Medal of Valor after risking his own life to save another.

Frank Williams, the county’s EMS Director, rescued a woman from a Jeep that was stuck in floodwaters on a low head dam near Leon Wednesday.

Williams made his way out to the Jeep where the woman was standing chest deep in water and secured a rescue rope around the woman.

While the two were being pulled to safety, Williams became pinned against the back of the Jeep with water pushing him under the surface, according to EMS. Williams was swept downstream after cutting away from his safety rope and was rescued by EMS personnel.

