CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

