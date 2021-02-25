Colder weather across Kansas Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to the day across Kansas and not much sun is expected this afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will not move much as we top-out in the 40s later today.

Some very light snow is falling on far western Kansas, but that is on the way out. Roads are reported as normal and overall travel should not be impacted. However, be on the lookout for a few slick spots near Kansas/Colorado line.

Another warming trend is expected into the weekend as highs climb into the 50s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Skies will stay quiet, but it will become breezy to windy at times.

The next weather maker may impact the state will arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning. A cold front will bring a few, passing rain showers to (central and eastern) Kansas on Saturday night followed by cooler conditions on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 49.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 31.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 38. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sun: High: 52. Low: 27. Rain showers before sunrise; clearing/cooler.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; milder.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 32. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 38. Mostly sunny; warmer.

