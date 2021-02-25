Advertisement

Colder weather across Kansas Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to the day across Kansas and not much sun is...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to the day across Kansas and not much sun is expected this afternoon.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to the day across Kansas and not much sun is expected this afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will not move much as we top-out in the 40s later today.

Some very light snow is falling on far western Kansas, but that is on the way out. Roads are reported as normal and overall travel should not be impacted. However, be on the lookout for a few slick spots near Kansas/Colorado line.

Another warming trend is expected into the weekend as highs climb into the 50s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Skies will stay quiet, but it will become breezy to windy at times.

The next weather maker may impact the state will arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning. A cold front will bring a few, passing rain showers to (central and eastern) Kansas on Saturday night followed by cooler conditions on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 49.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 31.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 38. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sun: High: 52. Low: 27. Rain showers before sunrise; clearing/cooler.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; milder.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 32. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 38. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Kansas governor authorizes additional vaccinators
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Feb. 24 after they said Janice Gaug had been missing...
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old

Latest News

Warmer days ahead.
Chilly Thursday, then warming
After warming into the 60s and 70s the past two days, today will be 20 to 25 degrees colder...
Winds of change mean a cooler Wednesday
A cold front will move through the state tonight, putting an end to the spring-like temps in...
Cooler Wednesday behind a cold front
Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s and 70s this afternoon under a...
Another taste of spring Tuesday