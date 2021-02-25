Advertisement

Convoy of Hope Wichita relaunches regular food distribution

Convoy of Hope Wichita conducted weekly food distributions for 33 weeks straight during the height of the pandemic in 2020.(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy of Hope Wichita is back to hosting regular food distributions to help struggling families.

The drive-through food giveaways will be held at Bethel Life Center (3777 S Meridian) on the third Thursday of every month, starting February 25, 2021. The distribution starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until food runs out. Convoy of Hope Wichita posts any scheduling updates to its Facebook page.

There is no requirement to get food. Organizers tell Eyewitness News, if you need help - or you want to pick up food for a neighbor in need - just show up on distribution day.

Convoy of Hope Wichita ran these food distributions weekly at the height of the pandemic. Starting in March of 2020, volunteers gathered every Thursday at Bethel Life Center for 33 weeks straight.

Executive Director Stacie Cathcart said things slowed down as it got colder, they ran short on volunteers, and there were questions about how to move forward. The organization stopped the weekly distributions but still held one large distribution ahead of each of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Now, with help from the Kansas Food Bank, Convoy of Hope Wichita is back each month to help you feed your family.

“We have all gone through tough times. And we’ve all been in places where we had to ask for help,” said Cathcart.

If you’d like to volunteer with Convoy of Hope Wichita, you can register using the Volunteer Kansas website. Just search “food services”.

