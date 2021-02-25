Advertisement

Costco boosts minimum wage to $16

Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco is raising its minimum wage.(Source: WAFF/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Costco workers will soon be making more money.

The wholesale chain is raising its starting rate for hourly workers at its U.S. locations to $16 an hour.

The pay hike should take effect next week.

Costco’s CEO announced the move at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday.

The chain has around 180,000 employees in the U.S., and 90 percent of them work hourly.

This comes as Democrats in Congress try to rally support for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Kansas governor authorizes additional vaccinators
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Feb. 24 after they said Janice Gaug had been missing...
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool that lets you search for...
CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers
Sanders' push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Butler County’s EMS Director Frank Williams received the Medal of Valor after risking his own...
Butler County EMS Director receives Medal of Valor