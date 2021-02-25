Advertisement

Cybersecurity company Novacoast to bring 60 new jobs to Wichita

The Epic Center will be the home to a new cybersecurity business coming to Wichita called...
The Epic Center will be the home to a new cybersecurity business coming to Wichita called Novacoast.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday cybersecurity company Novacoast will expand in Wichita. The company will open a Security Operations Center at the Epic Center, initially hiring 60 employees with plans to expand over the next few years.

“Novacoast is, without question, a perfect fit for Wichita,” Governor Kelly said. “Our interconnected, digital world makes cybersecurity even more critical now and into the future for Kansans and our industries alike. To have a well-established cybersecurity leader decide to put down roots here in Wichita and Kansas is spectacular. Congratulations to Wichita and to Novacoast on this exciting new partnership.”

CEO Paul Anderson said part of the reason Novacoast chose Wichita was because of the number of local cybersecurity resources. He said Wichita State University, Butler Community College and Friends University all have impressive programs, as well as the “unique asset” of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Intelligence Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.

Anderson said after first visiting Wichita last December, he was sold on the “Air Capital.”

“It’s clear you’ve created that strong team that’s making it a business-friendly environment. All the people I’ve met - the recurring thing I’m hearing is how much people love Wichita and that is so important to us,” he said.

Novacoast plans to begin hiring immediately, primarily for security analysts, with jobs to be posted on KANSASWORKS.com. The company also plans to bring software development work to the site.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland, Senator Jerry Moran, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and other local officials also took part in the virtual announcement Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to Novacoast, and thank you for expanding your cutting-edge security solutions here in Wichita, and in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary Toland said. “Cybersecurity is the first initiative of the Framework for Growth’s Kansas Competitiveness Project, designed to bring new skills and technologies to drive our economic performance. We’re excited for your future here, and the important work you will do every day to help protect people and places in Kansas and well beyond.”

“Wichita is thrilled to welcome Novacoast to our city,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “This will not only provide well-paying high-tech jobs to Wichitans, but Novacoast’s selection of Wichita is evidence of our focused efforts to diversify our regional economy.”

“This is a great company with a global reach and an impactful business attraction win for the Wichita region and Kansas,” Jeff Fluhr, President of the Greater Wichita Partnership, said. “Our community’s collaborative approach to promote our assets and share insight into our information technology and cybersecurity ecosystem was key to securing this new global business and new jobs for our community.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Kansas governor authorizes additional vaccinators
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Feb. 24 after they said Janice Gaug had been missing...
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old

Latest News

Butler County’s EMS Director Frank Williams received the Medal of Valor after risking his own...
Butler County EMS Director receives Medal of Valor
It’s been five years since a gunman killed three people and injured 14 others in a shooting...
Hesston community remembers Excel shooting 5 years later
South Dakota medical marijuana
Kansas governor supports bill to legalize medical marijuana
Convoy of Hope Wichita relaunches regular food distribution