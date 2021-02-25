Cybersecurity company Novacoast to bring 60 new jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday cybersecurity company Novacoast will expand in Wichita. The company will open a Security Operations Center at the Epic Center, initially hiring 60 employees with plans to expand over the next few years.

“Novacoast is, without question, a perfect fit for Wichita,” Governor Kelly said. “Our interconnected, digital world makes cybersecurity even more critical now and into the future for Kansans and our industries alike. To have a well-established cybersecurity leader decide to put down roots here in Wichita and Kansas is spectacular. Congratulations to Wichita and to Novacoast on this exciting new partnership.”

CEO Paul Anderson said part of the reason Novacoast chose Wichita was because of the number of local cybersecurity resources. He said Wichita State University, Butler Community College and Friends University all have impressive programs, as well as the “unique asset” of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Intelligence Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.

Anderson said after first visiting Wichita last December, he was sold on the “Air Capital.”

“It’s clear you’ve created that strong team that’s making it a business-friendly environment. All the people I’ve met - the recurring thing I’m hearing is how much people love Wichita and that is so important to us,” he said.

Novacoast plans to begin hiring immediately, primarily for security analysts, with jobs to be posted on KANSASWORKS.com. The company also plans to bring software development work to the site.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland, Senator Jerry Moran, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and other local officials also took part in the virtual announcement Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to Novacoast, and thank you for expanding your cutting-edge security solutions here in Wichita, and in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary Toland said. “Cybersecurity is the first initiative of the Framework for Growth’s Kansas Competitiveness Project, designed to bring new skills and technologies to drive our economic performance. We’re excited for your future here, and the important work you will do every day to help protect people and places in Kansas and well beyond.”

“Wichita is thrilled to welcome Novacoast to our city,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “This will not only provide well-paying high-tech jobs to Wichitans, but Novacoast’s selection of Wichita is evidence of our focused efforts to diversify our regional economy.”

“This is a great company with a global reach and an impactful business attraction win for the Wichita region and Kansas,” Jeff Fluhr, President of the Greater Wichita Partnership, said. “Our community’s collaborative approach to promote our assets and share insight into our information technology and cybersecurity ecosystem was key to securing this new global business and new jobs for our community.”

