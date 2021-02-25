Haysville to host ‘Polar Plunge’ to raise money for Special Olympics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to raise money for a good cause, brave volunteers will jump into icy water’s in Haysville’s Riggs Park Lake. the annual “Haysville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas” is set for Saturday (Feb. 27). For those who don’t want to get cold and wet, the fundraising event also includes a 5K Polar Strut. Entry is $75 for the Polar Plunge and $30 for the Polar Strut.

The fundraising goal for the annual event is $,8500.

“Money raised from the event will help fund equipment, year-round sports training and competition, health programs, and leadership classes for Special Olympics Kansas athletes,” a news release about the “Polar Plunge” said.

You can learn more about the “Haysville Polar Plunge,” see the schedule of events or to register to participate on the fundraiser’s website.

