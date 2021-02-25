Advertisement

Haysville to host ‘Polar Plunge’ to raise money for Special Olympics

The annual Haysville Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
The annual Haysville Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to raise money for a good cause, brave volunteers will jump into icy water’s in Haysville’s Riggs Park Lake. the annual “Haysville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas” is set for Saturday (Feb. 27). For those who don’t want to get cold and wet, the fundraising event also includes a 5K Polar Strut. Entry is $75 for the Polar Plunge and $30 for the Polar Strut.

The fundraising goal for the annual event is $,8500.

“Money raised from the event will help fund equipment, year-round sports training and competition, health programs, and leadership classes for Special Olympics Kansas athletes,” a news release about the “Polar Plunge” said.

You can learn more about the “Haysville Polar Plunge,” see the schedule of events or to register to participate on the fundraiser’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old Wichita girl is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital as police...
Wichita mother asks for answers after teen daughter attacked, seriously injured
The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Cold temperatures
Dog freezes to death outside Wichita home
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Grocery store
Kansas grocery store, meat packing plant employees await vaccine
Kansans in the meatpacking industry are among essential workers still waiting to get COVID-19...
Critical workers in food-supply industry still waiting on chance to get vaccine
Floor & Decor Wichita
Building You: Home improvements on the rise
Moran college athlete pay, draft bill
Moran introduces bill allowing college athletes endorement pay, return from draft