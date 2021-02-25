Hesston community remembers Excel shooting 5 years later

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been five years since a gunman killed three people and injured 14 others in a shooting that ended at Excel Industries in Hesston.

Excel Industries issued a statement about the anniversary of the shooting Thursday:

“The tragedy that took place on February 25, 2016 forever changed our company. Excel Industries has a planned moment of silence today to honor the victims. We will never forget the innocent people who lost their lives that day -- Renee Benjamin, Joshua Higbee and Brian Sadowsky, and the suffering endured by countless others, including the 14 others who were shot in an act of senseless violence. We are forever grateful to the first responders, and especially to Chief Officer Doug Schroeder, who showed their bravery and to our local community who showered the survivors and every member of our organization with love and support. We remain #ExcelStrong.”

Harvey County Emergency Management also posted on Facebook to remember the victims.

Five years ago, a gunman killed three people and injured several others in an incident that began in Newton and ended at... Posted by Harvey County Emergency Management on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.