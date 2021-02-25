Kansas governor supports bill to legalize medical marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Thursday, Kansas lawmakers are hearing from those against a medical marijuana bill. They heard from proponents on Wednesday.

If passed, House Bill 2184 would enact the Kansas medical marijuana regulation act, allowing the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to regulate the sale of medical marijuana and approve licenses for manufacturing. The bill would also provide certain fines and penalties for violations.

Gov. Laura Kelly has said legalizing medical marijuana could help generate revenues to finance Medicaid expansion in Kansas. She pushed for the measure again Wednesday, urging legislators to take the bill, introduced by Rep. Brandon Woodard, seriously.

“I have said time and time again that Medicaid expansion is a no-brainer. In addition to expanding coverage, it injects billions of dollars into our local economy and it creates jobs and it protects our hospitals,” said Gov. Kelly.

“In the face of the worst public health crisis our country has seen in a century, I’m even more committed to delivering healthcare and jobs and support for our hospitals through Medicaid expansion,” said the governor.

If passed, Kansas would become the 48th state to approve some sort of medical marijuana use.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.