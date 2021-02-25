KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission does not regulate municipal utilities or co-ops, but says it is doing what it can to prevent dramatic spikes in bills for those that are under their jurisdiction.

The KCC says it ordered its regulated utilities to defer the extra costs related to the extreme cold and submit plans to minimize the financial burden on customers. The KCC says people could higher bills next month due to increased gas use but not to cover the supply issues.

“What customers could see next month is a higher bill attributable to increased usage during the extremely cold weather,” a spokesperson for KCC said. “It will not include those “extraordinary costs” directly resulting from the high gas prices due to supply issues, etc.”

The Commission said it does not have authority over natural gas prices but has signed onto the governor’s letter requesting consumer protection from potential fallout.

“KCC does not have authority over natural gas prices... the Commission did sign on to the letter Governor Kelly sent to FERC on Friday asking for the federal agency to investigate... and protect Kansans from the economic consequences.”

