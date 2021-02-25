Advertisement

Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) - Police say a man was shot and two small French bulldogs he was walking were stolen.

The dogs belong to singer and actor Lady Gaga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to help the dog walker Wednesday.

He is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Police say the suspects got away in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

A source close to Lady Gaga says the singer is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wyandotte Nation is set to open the Crosswinds Casino on March 2 in Park City.
New casino to open in Park City next week
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Wichita Police are asking people to avoid southbound I-135 at 21st Street due to an injury...
Injury accident on SB I-135 backs up traffic by ‘several miles’
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Kansas governor authorizes additional vaccinators
Wichita police issued a Silver Alert on Feb. 24 after they said Janice Gaug had been missing...
SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 74-year-old

Latest News

A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol Police were ready for trouble, but not a riot
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Many suffer with post-COVID syndrome