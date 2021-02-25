Larned man charged with child sex crime, drug possession

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Larned man arrested last week following a search warrant of his home made his first court appearance Thursday (Feb. 25). Jason Leigh Cavender, 44, is charged with electronic solicitation of a child at least 14, but younger than 16, promoting obscenity to a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Pawnee County attorney said the investigation leading to Cavender’s arrest “was prompted by a tip from the organization Motor City Justice, whose goal is to educate parents on the issue of online predators and to expose people that want to meet with children.”

If convicted of the charges he faces, the Pawnee County attorney said Cavender faces between 55 months (four years, seven months) and 247 months (20 years, seven months) in prison, depending on his criminal history. A preliminary hearing in Cavender’s case is set for March 11. The Pawnee County attorney said Cavender is being held in the Pawnee County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

