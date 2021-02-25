Advertisement

Warmer, a bit breezy Friday

Highs in the 50s
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Friday and into the start of the weekend.

Friday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the 20s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will rebound into the low to mid 50s, which will be about 10 degrees warmer than today.

We will have some scattered clouds for the eastern half of the state with sunshine for western Kansas. Winds will be a bit breezy during the afternoon.

Even warmer temperatures are expected Saturday with highs in the 60s for most of the state. South winds will be gusty ahead of a cold front that will move through Saturday night.

By Sunday, highs will return to mid 40s to near 50 with breezy northwest winds. There will not be any Arctic air with this front as highs will remain in the 50s to near 60 as we start out March next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy mid-morning; partly cloudy late p.m. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 35 Decreasing clouds; cooler.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 25 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 29 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 32 Mostly sunny; warmer.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 39 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

