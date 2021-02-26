4 Mississippi hunters fined $48,000 for Kansas violations

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge banned four Mississippi men from hunting anywhere in the world and fined them a total of $48,000 for violating wildlife laws in Kansas.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday the men pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill wild turkeys in excess of the legal limit and taking the birds across state lines. The men are accused of bagging at least 26 wild turkeys during an eight-day trip in 2018.

Kansas limits hunters to two wild turkey kills per hunter per season.

The hunters also took frequent hunting trips to Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska but did not have the required hunting licenses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.