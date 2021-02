WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s soon to be a baby boom at Washington Elementary School in Wichita.

The school posted a photo to its Facebook page showing seven staff members who are pregnant. One was not pictured.

“We are so excited to meet all these little bundles and we wish all of these mom’s the best!” reads the post.

Washington Elementary is proud to announce 8 babies coming soon (one not pictured)!!!! We are so excited to meet all these little bundles and we wish all of these mom’s the best! #babyboom #washingtonproud Posted by Washington Elementary School on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.