Another warming trend into the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the last day of the workweek. A mix of sun and clouds should transition to mostly blue skies this afternoon as wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s climb into the 50s.
Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will climb even higher on Saturday. Most of the state will soar into the 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be a wind-blown warm-up though with a south breeze between 15 and 25 mph and higher gusts
Our next weather maker will impact the state late Saturday into early Sunday. A cold front will bring a few, passing rain showers to (central and eastern) Kansas tomorrow evening followed by dry, but cooler conditions on Sunday.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 53.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 63.
Tomorrow Night: Few evening showers, then clearing. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 35.
Sun: High: 51. Low: 27. Mostly sunny and cooler.
Mon: High: 56. Low: 31. Sunny and mild.
Tue: High: 55. Low: 35. Partly cloudy.
Wed: High: 66. Low: 47. Mostly sunny; warmer.
Thu: High: 64. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, breezy; p.m. storms possible.
