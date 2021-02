WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi eased visitor restrictions at all three of its Wichita hospitals.

The new visitor policy allows patients to have one visitor in the facility at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Other exceptions may also be made for end-of-life or patient advocates.

